BlackRock Cuts Stake in MBIA (MBI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.43MM shares of MBIA Inc. (MBI). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.48MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.60% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for MBIA is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.60% from its latest reported closing price of $13.01.

The projected annual revenue for MBIA is $29MM, an increase of 72.29%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.08.

Fund Sentiment

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBIA. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MBI is 0.1177%, a decrease of 9.1846%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.86% to 34,846K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kahn Brothers Group holds 4,810,474 shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,836,404 shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,420,545 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443,811 shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 18.15% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 1,816,888 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985,035 shares, representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 24.65% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 1,613,816 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646,119 shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 24.34% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,516,003 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582,811 shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBI by 17.32% over the last quarter.

MBIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.