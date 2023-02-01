BlackRock Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 55.32MM shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 70.75MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.47% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marvell Technology Group is $63.63. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 47.47% from its latest reported closing price of $43.15.

The projected annual revenue for Marvell Technology Group is $6,165MM, an increase of 5.49%. The projected annual EPS is $2.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marvell Technology Group. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 3.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MRVL is 0.4634%, an increase of 0.3091%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 801,633K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 26,762,561 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,696,431 shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 16.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,327,089 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,054,068 shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 3.87% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 23,668,333 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 21,737,808 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,680,199 shares, representing a decrease of 22.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,580,240 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,432,426 shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Marvell Technology Group Declares $0.06 Dividend

Marvell Technology Group said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on January 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $43.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.78%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 1.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Marvell Technology Background Information

Marvell Technology, Inc. develops and produces semiconductors and related technology. The Company offers security and networking platform, secure data processing, networking, and storage solutions. Marvell Technology serves customers worldwide

