BlackRock Cuts Stake in Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.51MM shares of Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.62MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.23% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Malibu Boats is $69.94. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 22.23% from its latest reported closing price of $57.22.

The projected annual revenue for Malibu Boats is $1,342MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual EPS is $8.31, an increase of 3.69%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Malibu Boats. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MBUU is 0.1740%, a decrease of 14.5769%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 24,554K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,713,291 shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894,896 shares, representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 66.62% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,366,750 shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335,463 shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 0.26% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,058,071 shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049,032 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 6.77% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,005,000 shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 851,000 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224,130 shares, representing an increase of 73.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 265.33% over the last quarter.

Malibu Boats Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20' - 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles.

