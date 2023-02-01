BlackRock Cuts Stake in Loyalty Ventures (LYLT.V)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT.V). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 9, 2022 they reported 1.42MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loyalty Ventures. This is a decrease of 120 owner(s) or 28.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LYLT.V is 0.0089%, a decrease of 61.2188%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.01% to 18,256K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Redwood Capital Management holds 1,979,885 shares

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,514,909 shares

Franklin Resources holds 1,468,176 shares

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,389,000 shares

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,031,791 shares

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

