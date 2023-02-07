BlackRock Cuts Stake in Logitech International (LOGN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.64MM shares of Logitech International SA (LOGN). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 18.20MM shares and 10.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 47.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 7.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CH:LOGN is 0.1686%, an increase of 0.4199%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.15% to 65,891K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Credit Suisse holds 6,566,177 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,876,504 shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 82.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,210,837 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,212,040 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 4,316,811 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,032,961 shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 8.05% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,854,324 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,447,292 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545,496 shares, representing an increase of 84.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGN by 471.31% over the last quarter.

Logitech International Declares $0.45 Dividend

Logitech International said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $54.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 2.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=160).

The current dividend yield is 4.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

