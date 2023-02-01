BlackRock Cuts Stake in Liberty Media, Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.47MM shares of Liberty Media, Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.96MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.10% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Media, Sirius XM Group Series A is $44.32. The forecasts range from a low of $38.90 to a high of $54.17. The average price target represents an increase of 9.10% from its latest reported closing price of $40.62.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Media, Sirius XM Group Series A is $3,020MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.73.

Fund Sentiment

There are 613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media, Sirius XM Group Series A. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LSXMA is 0.1920%, an increase of 10.8321%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.01% to 99,924K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 20,207,680 shares

Baupost Group holds 7,677,656 shares

D. E. Shaw & holds 4,292,941 shares

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,881,074 shares

Epoch Investment Partners holds 2,598,378 shares

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

