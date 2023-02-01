BlackRock Cuts Stake in Liberty Media, Formula One Group Series C (FWONK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.86MM shares of Liberty Media, Formula One Group Series C (FWONK). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 14.09MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.69% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Media, Formula One Group Series C is $71.99. The forecasts range from a low of $63.20 to a high of $87.99. The average price target represents an increase of 1.69% from its latest reported closing price of $70.80.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Media, Formula One Group Series C is $3,020MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.73.

Fund Sentiment

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media, Formula One Group Series C. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FWONK is 0.4966%, a decrease of 6.9792%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 244,018K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 14,799,012 shares

Janus Henderson Group holds 13,687,585 shares

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,471,090 shares

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 9,292,365 shares

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,749,193 shares

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock is a group of companies responsible for the promotion of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and the exercising of the commercial rights.

