BlackRock Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation, Class C (LBRDK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.38MM shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation, Class C (LBRDK). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.05MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.44% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Broadband Corporation, Class C is $147.64. The forecasts range from a low of $127.77 to a high of $184.48. The average price target represents an increase of 64.44% from its latest reported closing price of $89.78.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Broadband Corporation, Class C is $781MM. The projected annual EPS is $9.54.

Fund Sentiment

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation, Class C. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 3.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LBRDK is 0.3775%, a decrease of 30.9369%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.18% to 128,645K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 8,496,310 shares

Aristeia Capital holds 6,016,474 shares

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,914,935 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,723,362 shares

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,293,639 shares

Liberty Broadband Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.