BlackRock Cuts Stake in LCI Industries (LCII)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.17MM shares of LCI Industries (LCII). This represents 16.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 4.27MM shares and 16.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.11% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for LCI Industries is $129.43. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from its latest reported closing price of $115.45.

The projected annual revenue for LCI Industries is $4,679MM, a decrease of 15.33%. The projected annual EPS is $11.55, a decrease of 40.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCI Industries. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCII is 0.16%, a decrease of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 30,356K shares. The put/call ratio of LCII is 3.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,369K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares, representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 6.62% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,862K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,247K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 6.40% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 834K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 753K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 21.64% over the last quarter.

LCI Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

From over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America and Europe, LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCI, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

