BlackRock Cuts Stake in Landec (LNDC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.85MM shares of Landec Corporation (LNDC). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.95MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.10% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landec is $14.02. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 60.10% from its latest reported closing price of $8.76.

Fund Sentiment

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landec. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LNDC is 0.3648%, a decrease of 9.4979%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 27,602K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wynnefield Capital holds 3,533,287 shares

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 2,940,340 shares

Cove Street Capital holds 1,888,494 shares

22nw holds 1,755,161 shares

Iszo Capital Management holds 1,530,652 shares

Lifecore Biomedical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landec Corporation is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.Landec designs, develops, manufactures and sells products for the food and biopharmaceutical industry. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market.

