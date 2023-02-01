BlackRock Cuts Stake in Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.33MM shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.40MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.79% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kymera Therapeutics is $56.74. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 51.79% from its latest reported closing price of $37.38.

The projected annual revenue for Kymera Therapeutics is $75MM, an increase of 62.24%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.97.

Fund Sentiment

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kymera Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KYMR is 0.1992%, a decrease of 2.3569%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.87% to 55,609K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 6,875,698 shares representing 12.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,692,604 shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138,758 shares, representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,097,712 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,224,686 shares, representing a decrease of 27.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 49.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,410,386 shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,034,940 shares, representing a decrease of 47.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYMR by 88.99% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,879,825 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

