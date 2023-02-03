BlackRock Cuts Stake in Kosmos Energy (KOS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 37.48MM shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 41.70MM shares and 9.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.12% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.31% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kosmos Energy is $9.78. The forecasts range from a low of $7.98 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 33.31% from its latest reported closing price of $7.34.

The projected annual revenue for Kosmos Energy is $2,474MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.53, an increase of 57.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kosmos Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KOS is 0.2677%, a decrease of 8.3591%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 463,531K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 21,734,341 shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,222,441 shares, representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 20,619,465 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,366,230 shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 1.26% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 17,575,601 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 17,521,753 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,164,819 shares, representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 0.62% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 14,147,931 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,068,411 shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Kosmos Energy Declares $0.05 Dividend

Kosmos Energy said on February 24, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2020 received the payment on March 26, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $7.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.97%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 3.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=47).

The current dividend yield is 1.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Kosmos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Its key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S.Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate its commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

