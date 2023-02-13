BlackRock Cuts Stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (KINZ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.75MM shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. Class A (KINZ). This represents 65.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 1.00MM shares and 106.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 40.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in KINS Technology Group Inc.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 40.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KINZ is 0.01%, a decrease of 75.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 86.60% to 580K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 175K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HGC Investment Management holds 150K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 81K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 38K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing a decrease of 251.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KINZ by 62.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

