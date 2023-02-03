BlackRock Cuts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.90MM shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 12.10MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.17% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is $19.72. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.17% from its latest reported closing price of $18.40.

The projected annual revenue for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is $688MM, an increase of 146.84%. The projected annual EPS is $1.03, an increase of 76.38%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KW is 0.3079%, a decrease of 10.5813%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 130,531K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 13,322,009 shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 5,874,001 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,202,128 shares, representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KW by 1.24% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,618,274 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,693,091 shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,200,580 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,215,407 shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,157,050 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072,500 shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KW by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Declares $0.24 Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $18.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.60%, the lowest has been 3.46%, and the highest has been 7.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.