BlackRock Cuts Stake in K12 (LRN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.63MM shares of K12 Inc. (LRN). This represents 15.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 9, 2022 they reported 7.22MM shares and 16.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.05% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for K12 is $51.76. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.05% from its latest reported closing price of $41.73.

The projected annual revenue for K12 is $8,608MM, an increase of 388.95%. The projected annual EPS is $4.33, an increase of 83.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in K12. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LRN is 0.2089%, a decrease of 17.4002%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 51,816K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boston Partners holds 3,110,143 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814,070 shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 14.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,967,032 shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 1,261,002 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173,784 shares, representing an increase of 86.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 694.18% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,232,006 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251,306 shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 27.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,221,802 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208,438 shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Stride Background Information

Stride, Inc. is reimagining learning - where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education.

