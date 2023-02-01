BlackRock Cuts Stake in James Hardie Industries (JHX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.66MM shares of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 30.69MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.48% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for James Hardie Industries is $26.85. The forecasts range from a low of $17.15 to a high of $35.07. The average price target represents an increase of 19.48% from its latest reported closing price of $22.47.

The projected annual revenue for James Hardie Industries is $3,931MM, an increase of 1.66%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49, an increase of 28.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in James Hardie Industries. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:JHX is 0.1071%, a decrease of 4.5092%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 29,540K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,908,689 shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,819,778 shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 0.41% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 5,175,813 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,303,399 shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207,052 shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 1.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,341,595 shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325,852 shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 1.04% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,426,964 shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470,559 shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHX by 1.75% over the last quarter.

James Hardie Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.