BlackRock Cuts Stake in istar (STAR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of istar Inc (STAR). This represents 18.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 16.59MM shares and 19.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.99% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for istar is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 152.99% from its latest reported closing price of $8.87.

The projected annual revenue for istar is $152MM, a decrease of 38.33%. The projected annual EPS is $0.58, a decrease of 90.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 436 funds or institutions reporting positions in istar. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAR is 0.10%, a decrease of 15.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 79,156K shares. The put/call ratio of STAR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,251K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,784K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAR by 25.91% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 4,468K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares, representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAR by 35.37% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,760K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares, representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAR by 10.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,432K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAR by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 2,364K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 98.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAR by 2,444.00% over the last quarter.

iStar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iStar Inc. is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

