BlackRock Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated. (IRM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.62MM shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated. (REIT) (IRM). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 23.00MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.26% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iron Mountain Incorporated. is $56.86. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.26% from its latest reported closing price of $55.07.

The projected annual revenue for Iron Mountain Incorporated. is $5,558MM, an increase of 11.51%. The projected annual EPS is $1.89, an increase of 10.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iron Mountain Incorporated.. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IRM is 0.2487%, an increase of 9.7035%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 267,438K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,680,046 shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,906,263 shares, representing a decrease of 17.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 18.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,174,932 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,291,908 shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 23.25% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,965,000 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 11,890,977 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,065,977 shares, representing a decrease of 35.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 28.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,663,971 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,558,101 shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Iron Mountain Incorporated. Declares $0.62 Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated. said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.47 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the most recent share price of $55.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.49%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.45, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Iron Mountain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iron Mountain Incorporated, founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of nearly 93 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in 56 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

