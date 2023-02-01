BlackRock Cuts Stake in ING Groep (INGA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 259.21MM shares of ING Groep NV (INGA). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 292.12MM shares and 7.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NL:INGA is 0.5922%, an increase of 6.4500%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 698,280K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,434,424 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,716,051 shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 14.02% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 50,044,528 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,479,497 shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 0.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 28,167,568 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,413,599 shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 1.83% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 25,503,330 shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,402,061 shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 18.58% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 23,515,730 shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,851,759 shares, representing a decrease of 43.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 31.85% over the last quarter.

