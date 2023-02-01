BlackRock Cuts Stake in Identiv (INVE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.31MM shares of Identiv Inc (INVE). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.33MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.23% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Identiv is $16.06. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 84.23% from its latest reported closing price of $8.72.

The projected annual revenue for Identiv is $140MM, an increase of 24.79%. The projected annual EPS is $0.17.

Fund Sentiment

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Identiv. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 6.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INVE is 0.2419%, an increase of 0.3768%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 15,546K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bleichroeder holds 2,634,495 shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 2,052,095 shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226,201 shares, representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 4.78% over the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 1,055,938 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047,014 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 42.78% over the last quarter.

Harbert Fund Advisors holds 814,750 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 743,787 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609,603 shares, representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 45.22% over the last quarter.

Identiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol 'INVE.'

