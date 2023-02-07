BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.61% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICF International is $138.38. The forecasts range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 33.61% from its latest reported closing price of $103.57.

The projected annual revenue for ICF International is $2,016MM, an increase of 19.12%. The projected annual EPS is $6.09, an increase of 70.06%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICF International. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ICFI is 0.3571%, an increase of 13.2394%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 23,487K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,138,925 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076,854 shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,077,628 shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135,931 shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 17.80% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 838,356 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 869,886 shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 78.51% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 775,000 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725,000 shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 27.63% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 714,557 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 663,561 shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 35.79% over the last quarter.

ICF International Declares $0.14 Dividend

ICF International said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on January 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $103.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.70%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 0.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

ICF International Background Information

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, policy consulting, and implementation services primarily to the U.S. federal government, as well as to other government, commercial, and international clients.

