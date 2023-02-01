BlackRock Cuts Stake in Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.31MM shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.36MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hovnanian Enterprises. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HOV is 0.0771%, a decrease of 19.0088%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 2,985K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

DG Capital Management holds 290,472 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295,147 shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 278,763 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336,048 shares, representing a decrease of 20.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 227,715 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261,715 shares, representing a decrease of 14.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 13.26% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 162,830 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163,430 shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 4.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150,625 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141,347 shares, representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOV by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.