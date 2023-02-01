BlackRock Cuts Stake in Hostess Brands (TWNK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.76MM shares of Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK). This represents 17.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 24.42MM shares and 17.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.21% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hostess Brands is $29.89. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.21% from its latest reported closing price of $23.13.

The projected annual revenue for Hostess Brands is $1,461MM, an increase of 11.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.13, a decrease of 8.23%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostess Brands. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TWNK is 0.3509%, an increase of 8.2482%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 174,567K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,988,451 shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,651,467 shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,269,962 shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,268,731 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 19.08% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 5,823,832 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,642,460 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,421,675 shares, representing a decrease of 16.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 0.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,129,799 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,086,046 shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand.

