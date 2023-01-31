BlackRock Cuts Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.49MM shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Class A (GDYN). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 6.22MM shares and 9.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.40% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. is $19.55. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.40% from its latest reported closing price of $12.50.

The projected annual revenue for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. is $370MM, an increase of 24.93%. The projected annual EPS is $0.53.

Fund Sentiment

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 7.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GDYN is 0.3103%, an increase of 10.8869%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.42% to 59,754K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,150,309 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,951,693 shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 3,568,001 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804,475 shares, representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 43.20% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,550,000 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800,000 shares, representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 58.68% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 2,550,000 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800,000 shares, representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 66.98% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,426,949 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097,627 shares, representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDYN by 30.83% over the last quarter.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grid Dynamics is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Western, Central, and Eastern Europe.

