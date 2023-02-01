BlackRock Cuts Stake in Green Dot (GDOT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.69MM shares of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT). This represents 12.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7.29MM shares and 13.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.64% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Dot is $23.08. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.64% from its latest reported closing price of $18.08.

The projected annual revenue for Green Dot is $1,393MM, a decrease of 3.12%. The projected annual EPS is $2.24, an increase of 156.17%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Dot. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GDOT is 0.1120%, a decrease of 26.3363%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 52,271K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Starboard Value holds 5,294,110 shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,478,202 shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605,796 shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 26.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,979,297 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 1,834,011 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518,847 shares, representing an increase of 17.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,645,943 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123,504 shares, representing an increase of 31.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 32.60% over the last quarter.

Green Dot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Dot Corporation is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all.

