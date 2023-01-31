BlackRock Cuts Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.25MM shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT). This represents 17.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 9.70MM shares and 18.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.75% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is $8.67. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.75% from its latest reported closing price of $6.34.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is $92MM, an increase of 149.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.91.

Fund Sentiment

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Point Mortgage Trust. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 6.40%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GPMT is 0.0475%, a decrease of 22.9738%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 35,793K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,850,119 shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,788,589 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 30.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,550,514 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542,525 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 29.49% over the last quarter.

Thornburg Investment Management holds 1,417,500 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 1,417,500 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,247,849 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302,177 shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 30.16% over the last quarter.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing inand managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial realestate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY.

