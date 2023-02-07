BlackRock Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.01MM shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 3.38MM shares and 10.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.31% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grand Canyon Education is $118.32. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.31% from its latest reported closing price of $115.65.

The projected annual revenue for Grand Canyon Education is $971MM, an increase of 7.40%. The projected annual EPS is $6.38, an increase of 10.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grand Canyon Education. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LOPE is 0.2215%, an increase of 6.2843%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 35,826K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,059,490 shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115,098 shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 26.47% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,141,974 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115,758 shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,064,972 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080,921 shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 6.70% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,061,818 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067,626 shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 6.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 959,831 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951,166 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOPE by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grand Canyon Education (GCE), incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 25 university partners. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior service in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, curriculum development, faculty recruitment and training, among others.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.