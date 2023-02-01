BlackRock Cuts Stake in Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.41MM shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.43MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 186.55% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gossamer Bio is $7.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 186.55% from its latest reported closing price of $2.64.

The projected annual revenue for Gossamer Bio is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.45.

Fund Sentiment

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gossamer Bio. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GOSS is 0.1988%, an increase of 37.7057%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.89% to 89,455K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 7,420,974 shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,160,887 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Boxer Capital holds 3,571,928 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462,358 shares, representing an increase of 31.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOSS by 84.37% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,467,406 shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company.

Artal Group holds 3,246,624 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358,968 shares, representing an increase of 27.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOSS by 57.40% over the last quarter.

Gossamer Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.