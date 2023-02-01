BlackRock Cuts Stake in Gorman-Rupp (GRC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.74MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.01% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gorman-Rupp is $40.80. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.01% from its latest reported closing price of $28.73.

The projected annual revenue for Gorman-Rupp is $623MM, an increase of 32.82%. The projected annual EPS is $1.22, an increase of 108.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gorman-Rupp. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GRC is 0.1257%, a decrease of 0.0369%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 19,798K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Amundi holds 1,156,297 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEQIX - Pioneer Equity Income Fund : holds 1,100,503 shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mechanics Financial holds 1,026,666 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 803,395 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803,095 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 9.71% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 744,000 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gorman-Rupp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1933, The Gorman-Rupp Company is a leading designer, manufacturer and international marketer of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), military and other liquid-handling applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.