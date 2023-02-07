BlackRock Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.30MM shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 23.80MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.30% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs Group is $405.30. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $519.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.30% from its latest reported closing price of $370.80.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs Group is $52,341MM, an increase of 17.23%. The projected annual EPS is $38.63, an increase of 26.36%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs Group. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 0.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GS is 0.5952%, an increase of 2.3149%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 270,692K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,553,582 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,675,886 shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,478,109 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,351,832 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 42.03% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,154,691 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,207,726 shares, representing a decrease of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GS by 85.53% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 7,380,249 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,708,324 shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 3.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,258,133 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,362,371 shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GS by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Declares $2.50 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Group said on January 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.50 per share ($10.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.50 per share.

At the current share price of $370.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.09%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Goldman Sachs Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

