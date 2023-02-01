BlackRock Cuts Stake in Globant (GLOB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.91MM shares of Globant SA (GLOB). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.36MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.13% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.13% from its latest reported closing price of $162.18.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is $2,220MM, an increase of 32.99%. The projected annual EPS is $6.18, an increase of 86.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GLOB is 0.5358%, an increase of 2.7127%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 50,419K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,453,949 shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377,320 shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,670,352 shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067,477 shares, representing an increase of 60.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 55.43% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,368,582 shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018,226 shares, representing a decrease of 27.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 7.26% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,090,727 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762,371 shares, representing an increase of 63.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 196.85% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,469,341 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497,727 shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

