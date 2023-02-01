BlackRock Cuts Stake in Glatfelter (GLT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.08MM shares of Glatfelter Corp (GLT). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 3.17MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.59% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Glatfelter is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 109.59% from its latest reported closing price of $4.38.

The projected annual revenue for Glatfelter is $1,604MM, an increase of 10.48%. The projected annual EPS is $0.34.

Fund Sentiment

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glatfelter. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GLT is 0.0391%, a decrease of 24.6511%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 46,576K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Carlson Capital L P holds 4,365,000 shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925,303 shares, representing an increase of 32.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLT by 26.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,120,442 shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168,820 shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLT by 34.16% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 3,079,205 shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432,883 shares, representing a decrease of 11.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLT by 57.10% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,411,220 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814,876 shares, representing a decrease of 28.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLT by 63.24% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,291,464 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168,432 shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLT by 90.29% over the last quarter.

Glatfelter Declares $0.14 Dividend

Glatfelter said on May 5, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022 received the payment on August 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $4.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.77%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 23.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.84 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Glatfelter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. Its ongoing portfolio transformation is creating a more stable, growth-oriented business, coupled with a leaner cost structure and a new operating model. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Glatfelter’s annual revenues are approximately $928 million. Our 2,500 employees serve customers in more than 100 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.