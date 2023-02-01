BlackRock Cuts Stake in Genmab A (GMAB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.47MM shares of Genmab A/S ADS (GMAB). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.73MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.30% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genmab A is $48.27. The forecasts range from a low of $31.55 to a high of $77.81. The average price target represents an increase of 23.30% from its latest reported closing price of $39.15.

The projected annual revenue for Genmab A is $17,043MM, an increase of 42.18%. The projected annual EPS is $90.83, an increase of 5.09%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genmab A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GMAB is 0.5820%, an increase of 12.4626%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 14,240K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,516,105 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548,873 shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 25.62% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,088,852 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873,872 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778,303 shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 34.87% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 592,059 shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593,912 shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 12.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 487,678 shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429,312 shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Genmab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genmab A/S is a Danish biotechnology company, founded in February 1999 by Florian Schönharting, at the time managing director of BankInvest Biomedical venture fund.

