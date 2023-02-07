BlackRock Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.26MM shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 5.00MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.20% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $151.98. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.20% from its latest reported closing price of $121.39.

The projected annual revenue for Generac Holdings is $4,317MM, a decrease of 5.80%. The projected annual EPS is $7.60, an increase of 12.14%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1460 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generac Holdings. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 5.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GNRC is 0.2095%, a decrease of 22.5931%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 65,899K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,313,690 shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393,799 shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 52.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,907,478 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881,526 shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 10.60% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,471,419 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469,319 shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,446,866 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413,125 shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,349,841 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488,799 shares, representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 79.63% over the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.