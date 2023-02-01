BlackRock Cuts Stake in FRP Holdings (FRPH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.57MM shares of FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in FRP Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FRPH is 0.1917%, a decrease of 6.9356%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 5,230K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hyman Charles D holds 966,660 shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955,443 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPH by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 278,548 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279,799 shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPH by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 214,669 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291,094 shares, representing a decrease of 35.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPH by 27.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 182,598 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168,398 shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPH by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Estabrook Capital Management holds 178,324 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181,107 shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPH by 3.80% over the last quarter.

FRP Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FRP Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The segments of the Company include: (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (ii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings either alone or through joint ventures, (iv) ownership, leasing and management of buildings through joint ventures.

