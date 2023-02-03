BlackRock Cuts Stake in Franklin Covey (FC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Franklin Covey Co. (FC). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.34MM shares and 9.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.33% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Covey is $87.21. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 82.33% from its latest reported closing price of $47.83.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Covey is $303MM, an increase of 11.76%. The projected annual EPS is $1.38, an increase of 0.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Covey. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FC is 0.1808%, a decrease of 5.0628%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 10,190K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 496,447 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513,460 shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Pembroke Management holds 493,400 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610,766 shares, representing a decrease of 23.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FC by 19.79% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 362,370 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347,880 shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FC by 6.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 349,702 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349,590 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FC by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 312,893 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,104 shares, representing an increase of 70.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FC by 214.82% over the last quarter.

Franklin Covey Background Information

Franklin Covey Co. is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. The company helps organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Its world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 21 languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.

