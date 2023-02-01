BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 262.35MM shares of Ford Motor Company (F). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 270.18MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.74% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is $14.56. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.74% from its latest reported closing price of $13.51.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is $154,988MM, an increase of 2.14%. The projected annual EPS is $1.76, a decrease of 21.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:F is 0.2269%, a decrease of 0.5878%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 2,153,310K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Newport Trust holds 149,968,792 shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,223,090 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 6.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 117,701,795 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,241,518 shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 6.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89,528,309 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,398,950 shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 69,715,133 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,364,734 shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 55,484,423 shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,758,102 shares, representing a decrease of 20.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Ford Motor Declares $0.15 Dividend

Ford Motor said on July 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022 received the payment on September 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $13.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.41%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 7.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=150).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Ford Motor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

