BlackRock Cuts Stake in First Bancorp (FNLC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.70MM shares of First Bancorp Inc (FNLC). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.72MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancorp. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FNLC is 0.0755%, an increase of 4.2232%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 5,046K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Bancorp holds 735,357 shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736,432 shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNLC by 53.18% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 418,634 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426,604 shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNLC by 9.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 295,916 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 245,664 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 227,093 shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239,222 shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNLC by 5.99% over the last quarter.

First Bancorp Declares $0.34 Dividend

First Bancorp said on September 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 4, 2022 received the payment on October 21, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $29.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.49%, the lowest has been 3.21%, and the highest has been 6.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

First Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First Bancorp (formerly First National Lincoln Corporation), is a $2.4 billion bank holding company based in Damariscotta, Maine. The company’s subsidiary, First National Bank (formerly The First, N.A.), was established in 1864 and now has 17 branches located along Maine’s coast from Wiscasset to Calais and one inland branch in Bangor. With a strong coastal presence, the Bank is well positioned to take advantage of the mix of both new and traditional industries and the growth generally seen in Maine’s coastal counties.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.