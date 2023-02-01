BlackRock Cuts Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (EVER)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.56MM shares of EverQuote, Inc. Class A (EVER). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.69MM shares and 7.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.85% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for EverQuote, Inc. is $12.04. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.85% from its latest reported closing price of $15.60.

The projected annual revenue for EverQuote, Inc. is $445MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.83.

Fund Sentiment

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in EverQuote, Inc.. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVER is 0.0812%, a decrease of 7.2326%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 17,965K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,638,103 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548,660 shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,362,022 shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330,065 shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,358,606 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936,715 shares, representing an increase of 31.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 70.29% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,246,622 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475,745 shares, representing a decrease of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 37.51% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 836,407 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822,902 shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 20.92% over the last quarter.

EverQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets-their family, property, and future. Its vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.