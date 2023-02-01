BlackRock Cuts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.86MM shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 16.95MM shares and 7.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.42% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Estee Lauder Companies is $262.06. The forecasts range from a low of $208.06 to a high of $319.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.42% from its latest reported closing price of $277.08.

The projected annual revenue for Estee Lauder Companies is $17,086MM, a decrease of 1.09%. The projected annual EPS is $5.48, a decrease of 10.03%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2052 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estee Lauder Companies. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 2.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EL is 0.3810%, a decrease of 11.2100%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 231,044K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Edgewood Management holds 7,018,436 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,477,233 shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 6.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,212,540 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,142,346 shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 5,955,974 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,951,296 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,921,043 shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,583,205 shares, representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 59.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,254,697 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,131,224 shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.