BlackRock Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.01MM shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.64MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.50% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for EPAM Systems is $430.78. The forecasts range from a low of $389.86 to a high of $561.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.50% from its latest reported closing price of $332.65.

The projected annual revenue for EPAM Systems is $5,779MM, an increase of 22.93%. The projected annual EPS is $12.74, an increase of 78.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1328 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPAM Systems. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EPAM is 0.3279%, an increase of 21.9262%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 68,307K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,979,595 shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,803,446 shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 32.95% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,594,596 shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,659,477 shares, representing an increase of 26.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 59.38% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,810,173 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703,171 shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 35.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,621,337 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636,773 shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 25.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,238,358 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512,179 shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 15.70% over the last quarter.

EPAM Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019 and 2020.

