BlackRock Cuts Stake in Ennis (EBF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.05MM shares of Ennis, Inc. (EBF). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.64% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ennis is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 23.64% from its latest reported closing price of $21.45.

The projected annual revenue for Ennis is $436MM, an increase of 1.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.72, an increase of 6.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ennis. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EBF is 0.0825%, an increase of 3.2148%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 23,817K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,769,258 shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780,549 shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 18.15% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,704,713 shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707,480 shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 54.88% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,441,546 shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418,865 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 11.04% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,256,422 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279,156 shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 7.52% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 1,241,500 shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227,000 shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EBF by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Ennis Declares $0.25 Dividend

Ennis said on September 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2022 received the payment on November 4, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $21.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.73%, the lowest has been 3.90%, and the highest has been 6.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ennis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1909, Ennis, Inc. has primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States to serve the Company's national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business and commercial products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flexographic printing, internal bank forms, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes, tags and labels, advertising specialties, adhesive notes, plastic cards and other custom products.

