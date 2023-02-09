BlackRock Cuts Stake in Embraer (ERJ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.42MM shares of Embraer S.A. (ERJ). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2023 they reported 40.49MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.42% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Embraer is $17.52. The forecasts range from a low of $10.72 to a high of $28.79. The average price target represents an increase of 37.42% from its latest reported closing price of $12.75.

The projected annual revenue for Embraer is $28,211MM, an increase of 39.13%. The projected annual EPS is $1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embraer. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERJ is 0.33%, an increase of 18.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.63% to 102,880K shares. The put/call ratio of ERJ is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 19,035K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,542K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 7.75% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 7,162K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing an increase of 88.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 840.82% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,351K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,323K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 1.57% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 6,121K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,037K shares, representing a decrease of 47.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 15.51% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 5,730K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,776K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERJ by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Embraer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services. It was founded in 1969 in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, where its headquarters are located.

