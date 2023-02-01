BlackRock Cuts Stake in Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.81MM shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 16.49MM shares and 9.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.15% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eldorado Gold is $10.63. The forecasts range from a low of $7.59 to a high of $12.94. The average price target represents an increase of 11.15% from its latest reported closing price of $9.56.

The projected annual revenue for Eldorado Gold is $1,034MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.45.

Fund Sentiment

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eldorado Gold. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EGO is 0.3511%, a decrease of 3.7311%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 139,455K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Helikon Investments holds 22,155,728 shares representing 12.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,555,160 shares, representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 19,788,170 shares representing 10.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,367,299 shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 9,813,620 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,421,934 shares, representing an increase of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 8.90% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,476,618 shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,784,900 shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 6.84% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,328,626 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,554,508 shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Background Information

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canadian company that owns and operates gold mines in Turkey, Greece and Canada. Since its merger with European Goldfields in 2011 the company has been pursuing the development of the Skouries mine, Olympias mine and Stratoni mine in Greece.

