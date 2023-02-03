BlackRock Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.27MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamond Hill Investment Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DHIL is 0.2068%, an increase of 5.0581%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 2,311K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 159,547 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,591 shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 5.67% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 136,000 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Touchstone Capital holds 124,164 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128,351 shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 115,093 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,011 shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 1.55% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 112,151 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,076 shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHIL by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Declares $1.50 Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group said on July 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share ($6.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.50 per share.

At the current share price of $187.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.69%, the lowest has been 3.30%, and the highest has been 15.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of January 31, 2021, Diamond Hill has $26.3 billion in assets under management.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.