BlackRock Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38.05MM shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 38.13MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.55% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines is $51.83. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 32.55% from its latest reported closing price of $39.10.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Air Lines is $51,579MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual EPS is $4.85, an increase of 134.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DAL is 0.2254%, an increase of 7.4428%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 492,164K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 22,369,318 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,301,956 shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,189,079 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,144,052 shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 2.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,079,393 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,883,357 shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 2.01% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,772,150 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,756,848 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 1.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,534,469 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,190,662 shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines Declares $0.40 Dividend

Delta Air Lines said on February 6, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.61 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 19, 2020 received the payment on March 12, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $39.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.59%, the lowest has been 2.17%, and the highest has been 3.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=97).

The current dividend yield is 6.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

