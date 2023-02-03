BlackRock Cuts Stake in Delek US Holdings (DK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.49MM shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.31% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delek US Holdings is $33.66. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 29.31% from its latest reported closing price of $26.03.

The projected annual revenue for Delek US Holdings is $14,639MM, a decrease of 22.44%. The projected annual EPS is $4.44, an increase of 11.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek US Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DK is 0.2025%, an increase of 2.0303%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 76,387K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 3,014,787 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588,690 shares, representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,492,615 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400,419 shares, representing a decrease of 36.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 21.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,123,038 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074,566 shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 12.04% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,890,727 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249,537 shares, representing an increase of 33.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 51.49% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,880,000 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535,000 shares, representing a decrease of 34.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DK by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings Declares $0.21 Dividend

Delek US Holdings said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $26.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.47%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 12.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.81 (n=143).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

Delek US Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tylerand Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansasand Krotz Springs, Louisianawith a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.