BlackRock Cuts Stake in DaVita HealthCare Partners (DVA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.82MM shares of DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.65MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.58% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for DaVita HealthCare Partners is $86.99. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from its latest reported closing price of $82.39.

The projected annual revenue for DaVita HealthCare Partners is $11,824MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual EPS is $6.76, a decrease of 4.86%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1015 funds or institutions reporting positions in DaVita HealthCare Partners. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 5.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DVA is 0.1026%, a decrease of 9.8342%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 82,632K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 36,095,570 shares representing 40.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,202,713 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198,897 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 12.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,506,350 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671,426 shares, representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 1,464,330 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793,144 shares, representing a decrease of 22.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,443,269 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,439 shares, representing an increase of 99.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 17,732.83% over the last quarter.

DaVita Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DaVita Inc. is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2020, DaVita served 204,200 patients at 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.

