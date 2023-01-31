BlackRock Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton (DHI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.62MM shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 35.43MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.56% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for D.R. Horton is $102.00. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.56% from its latest reported closing price of $94.83.

The projected annual revenue for D.R. Horton is $28,506MM, a decrease of 15.37%. The projected annual EPS is $9.87, a decrease of 39.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1648 funds or institutions reporting positions in D.R. Horton. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 1.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DHI is 0.3174%, a decrease of 3.7892%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.09% to 377,750K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 38,232,812 shares representing 11.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,800,470 shares, representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,018,420 shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,379,890 shares, representing an increase of 59.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 162.05% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,313,840 shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,460,785 shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 37.30% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 11,914,000 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,900,068 shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 19.64% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 9,903,292 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206,083 shares, representing an increase of 67.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 290.23% over the last quarter.

D.R. Horton Background Information

D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 88 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 65,388 homes during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

