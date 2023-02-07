BlackRock Cuts Stake in CSX (CSX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 139.05MM shares of CSX Corporation (CSX). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 151.62MM shares and 6.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.66% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSX is $34.51. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.66% from its latest reported closing price of $32.05.

The projected annual revenue for CSX is $14,874MM, an increase of 0.14%. The projected annual EPS is $1.92, an increase of 2.04%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2365 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CSX is 0.3529%, a decrease of 2.7469%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 1,774,150K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 98,508,661 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,617,271 shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 12.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,834,904 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,026,349 shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 57,630,864 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,600,295 shares, representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 25.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,540,719 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,128,249 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 4.39% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 38,656,124 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,559,988 shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 14.00% over the last quarter.

CSX Declares $0.10 Dividend

CSX said on October 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $32.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CSX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSX Corporation, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

